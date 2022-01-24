Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $126,000 Stake in Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV) by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Canoo were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canoo by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 23,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Canoo by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,174 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canoo by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 23,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canoo by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canoo by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Canoo alerts:

GOEV opened at $5.54 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.10. Canoo Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.54 and a 1-year high of $18.88. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.54 and a beta of -0.08.

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.09. On average, analysts forecast that Canoo Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GOEV shares. Roth Capital raised shares of Canoo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canoo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.65.

In related news, CEO Tony Aquila purchased 35,273,268 shares of Canoo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.53 per share, for a total transaction of $230,334,440.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Dattilo purchased 40,000 shares of Canoo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.26 per share, with a total value of $410,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Canoo Company Profile

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.

Recommended Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Canoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.