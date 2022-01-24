Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Invests $164,000 in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 13.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,315,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,773,000 after purchasing an additional 155,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties during the first quarter worth about $740,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 121.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 12,472 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 48.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 246,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 80,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties during the second quarter worth about $77,000. 51.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock opened at $11.59 on Monday. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $15.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,160.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.73.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Osisko Gold Royalties had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $39.74 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.0441 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. This is an increase from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is currently 1,701.70%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OR shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.50 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$22.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.50 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Osisko Gold Royalties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.93.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. operates as an intermediate metal company, which engages in mining and exploration. Its assets portfolio includes Malartic, Windfall and Éléonore royalties. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

