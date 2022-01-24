Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Makes New $77,000 Investment in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MFA. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in MFA Financial in the second quarter worth about $14,608,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in MFA Financial by 120.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,191,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,987 shares during the period. Miller Value Partners LLC bought a new stake in MFA Financial in the second quarter worth about $3,552,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in MFA Financial by 148.8% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,151,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,287,000 after acquiring an additional 688,800 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in MFA Financial by 1,603.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 689,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,164,000 after acquiring an additional 648,964 shares during the period. 60.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on MFA shares. BTIG Research lowered shares of MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MFA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of MFA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MFA Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.94.

Shares of NYSE:MFA opened at $4.40 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.67. MFA Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.61 and a 12 month high of $4.90.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. MFA Financial had a net margin of 111.03% and a return on equity of 11.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that MFA Financial, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.00%. This is a boost from MFA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. MFA Financial’s payout ratio is currently 67.69%.

MFA Financial Company Profile

MFA Financial, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency mortgage-backed securities, and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

