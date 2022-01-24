Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 47,778 Shares of Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,171 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 47,778 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.08% of Martin Midstream Partners worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 173.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 6,748 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 57.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 10,293 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 69.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 21,455 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 171.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 67,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Inc boosted its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 223.6% in the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 1,316,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after acquiring an additional 909,822 shares during the last quarter. 55.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Shares of MMLP stock opened at $3.12 on Monday. Martin Midstream Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $1.64 and a 52-week high of $3.67. The stock has a market cap of $121.07 million, a PE ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 2.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.04.

Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile

Martin Midstream Partners LP engages in a diverse set of operations focused primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. It operates through the following segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Natural Gas Liquids. The Terminalling and Storage segment offers storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products, including the refining of naphthenic crude oil and the blending and packaging of various grades and quantities of industrial, commercial, and automotive lubricants and greases.

