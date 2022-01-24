Raymond James Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ)

Raymond James reissued their outperform rating on shares of Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a C$4.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Trilogy Metals’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities raised shares of Trilogy Metals from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating and set a C$3.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Scotiabank set a C$3.50 price objective on shares of Trilogy Metals and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$3.90.

Get Trilogy Metals alerts:

TSE:TMQ opened at C$1.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$277.35 million and a PE ratio of -11.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 13.06 and a current ratio of 13.06. Trilogy Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$1.82 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.70.

In other news, Director Janice Alayne Stairs sold 12,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.45, for a total transaction of C$31,482.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 285,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$701,095.24.

Trilogy Metals Company Profile

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

Further Reading: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Trilogy Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trilogy Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.