REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $5.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “REE Automotive Ltd. is an automotive technology. REE Automotive Ltd., formerly known as 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of REE Automotive in a report on Friday, January 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.90.

Shares of REE stock opened at $4.40 on Thursday. REE Automotive has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $11.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.58.

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.62) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that REE Automotive will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REE. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in REE Automotive in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,355,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in REE Automotive in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,308,000. First National Trust Co acquired a new stake in REE Automotive in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in REE Automotive in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in REE Automotive in the third quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

