Reef (REEF) Hits One Day Volume of $23.04 Million

Reef (CURRENCY:REEF) traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. Reef has a market capitalization of $155.33 million and approximately $23.04 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Reef has traded down 36% against the U.S. dollar. One Reef coin can now be bought for $0.0089 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.04 or 0.00250215 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003976 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00041402 BTC.

Reef Profile

REEF is a Proof of Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 29th, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 16,112,552,172 coins and its circulating supply is 17,530,705,935 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine. Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain goverance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens. “

Reef Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Reef should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Reef using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

