Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Regions Financial in a research note issued on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.51. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Regions Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 40.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RF. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group began coverage on Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays upgraded Regions Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.66.

RF opened at $22.10 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.07 and a 200-day moving average of $21.72. The stock has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.43. Regions Financial has a 52 week low of $16.89 and a 52 week high of $25.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP Amala Duggirala sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $612,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 979.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

