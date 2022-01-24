RenaissanceRe (RNR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 25th. Analysts expect RenaissanceRe to post earnings of $3.59 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported ($8.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($9.38) by $0.40. RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.64) EPS. On average, analysts expect RenaissanceRe to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $17 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:RNR opened at $165.82 on Monday. RenaissanceRe has a 52-week low of $137.66 and a 52-week high of $175.12. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.54 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -56.92%.

Several research firms have weighed in on RNR. TheStreet cut shares of RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $163.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.33.

In other news, CFO Robert Qutub acquired 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $144.14 per share, with a total value of $490,076.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ian D. Branagan acquired 3,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $143.93 per share, for a total transaction of $495,119.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 23,340 shares of company stock worth $3,365,065 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RenaissanceRe stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 96.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

