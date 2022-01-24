Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) will post ($0.17) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Renalytix AI’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the lowest is ($0.18). Renalytix AI posted earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Renalytix AI will report full-year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.56). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.31). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Renalytix AI.

Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). Renalytix AI had a negative return on equity of 45.44% and a negative net margin of 1,717.89%. The firm had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 million.

RNLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Renalytix AI in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Renalytix AI in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Renalytix AI in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Renalytix AI during the second quarter worth approximately $223,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Renalytix AI in the 2nd quarter valued at $166,000. Plaisance Capital LLC purchased a new position in Renalytix AI in the second quarter valued at about $710,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Renalytix AI in the third quarter worth about $361,000. Finally, Skye Global Management LP grew its stake in shares of Renalytix AI by 77.3% in the second quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RNLX opened at $14.07 on Friday. Renalytix AI has a fifty-two week low of $12.99 and a fifty-two week high of $35.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.69 million, a PE ratio of -30.59 and a beta of 1.18.

Renalytix AI Company Profile

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

