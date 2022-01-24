ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) Shares Gap Down to $5.65

ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ:RNW)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.65, but opened at $5.10. ReNew Energy Global shares last traded at $5.32, with a volume of 10,593 shares traded.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RNW shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ReNew Energy Global to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ReNew Energy Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America raised shares of ReNew Energy Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of ReNew Energy Global in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ReNew Energy Global in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ReNew Energy Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.17.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.81.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in ReNew Energy Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the third quarter worth approximately $133,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the third quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000.
About ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW)
ReNew Power Private Limited is a renewable energy power producer. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility-scale wind energy projects, utility-scale solar energy projects, utility-scale firm power projects and distributed solar energy projects. ReNew Power Private Limited, formerly known as RMG Acquisition Corporation II, is based in MIAMI BEACH, Fla.
