ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) Shares Gap Down to $5.65

ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ:RNW)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.65, but opened at $5.10. ReNew Energy Global shares last traded at $5.32, with a volume of 10,593 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RNW shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ReNew Energy Global to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ReNew Energy Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America raised shares of ReNew Energy Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of ReNew Energy Global in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ReNew Energy Global in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ReNew Energy Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.81.

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that ReNew Energy Global plc will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in ReNew Energy Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the third quarter worth approximately $133,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the third quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000.

About ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW)

ReNew Power Private Limited is a renewable energy power producer. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility-scale wind energy projects, utility-scale solar energy projects, utility-scale firm power projects and distributed solar energy projects. ReNew Power Private Limited, formerly known as RMG Acquisition Corporation II, is based in MIAMI BEACH, Fla.

