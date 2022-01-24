Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Price Target Cut to $19.00

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on RPAY. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Repay from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Repay from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Repay from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.86.

Get Repay alerts:

Repay stock opened at $15.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Repay has a 1 year low of $15.57 and a 1 year high of $26.29. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -27.96 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.03.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $61.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.27 million. Repay had a negative net margin of 21.93% and a positive return on equity of 6.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Repay will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPAY. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Repay in the third quarter worth $53,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Repay by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Repay by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Repay in the 4th quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Repay by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.