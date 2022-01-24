Reviewing eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) & Aldel Financial (NYSE:ADF)

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) and Aldel Financial (NYSE:ADF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares eHealth and Aldel Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio eHealth $582.77 million 1.00 $45.45 million ($0.93) -23.81 Aldel Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

eHealth has higher revenue and earnings than Aldel Financial.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for eHealth and Aldel Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score eHealth 0 7 3 0 2.30 Aldel Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

eHealth currently has a consensus target price of $39.22, indicating a potential upside of 77.16%. Given eHealth’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe eHealth is more favorable than Aldel Financial.

Profitability

This table compares eHealth and Aldel Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets eHealth -2.10% -1.28% -0.95% Aldel Financial N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.6% of eHealth shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.5% of Aldel Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of eHealth shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

eHealth beats Aldel Financial on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc. engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans. The Individual, Family, and Small Business segment includes commissions earned from the sale of individual and family and small business health insurance plans and ancillary products sold to non-Medicare-eligible customers. The company was founded by Vipool Mohanlal Patel in November 14, 1997 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

About Aldel Financial

Aldel Financial Inc. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Itasca, Illinois.

