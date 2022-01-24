Reviewing Repro-Med Systems (OTCMKTS:REPR) & AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL)

Repro-Med Systems (OTCMKTS:REPR) and AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Repro-Med Systems and AVITA Medical’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Repro-Med Systems $17.35 million 6.32 $910,000.00 N/A N/A AVITA Medical $29.23 million 7.99 -$26.58 million ($0.95) -9.86

Repro-Med Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AVITA Medical.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Repro-Med Systems and AVITA Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Repro-Med Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A AVITA Medical 0 0 2 0 3.00

AVITA Medical has a consensus target price of $34.00, indicating a potential upside of 262.86%. Given AVITA Medical’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AVITA Medical is more favorable than Repro-Med Systems.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.3% of Repro-Med Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.5% of AVITA Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 40.0% of Repro-Med Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Repro-Med Systems has a beta of -0.4, meaning that its stock price is 140% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AVITA Medical has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Repro-Med Systems and AVITA Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Repro-Med Systems 0.17% 7.63% 6.31% AVITA Medical -71.51% -19.32% -17.83%

Summary

AVITA Medical beats Repro-Med Systems on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Repro-Med Systems

Repro Med Systems, Inc., doing business as RMS Medical Products, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and RMS precision flow rate tubing. It also provides education and training materials to clinicians, patients, and patient advocates. The company sells its products through direct sales and medical device distributors, as well as online. Repro Med Systems, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Chester, New York.

About AVITA Medical

AVITA Medical, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of technology platform that enables point-of-care autologous skin restoration for multiple unmet needs. Its product RECELL system is a device that enables healthcare professionals to produce a suspension of spray-on skin cells using a small sample of the patient’s own skin for the treatment of acute thermal burns. The company is headquartered in Valencia, CA.

