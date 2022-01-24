Richelieu Hardware (OTCMKTS:RHUHF) Price Target Raised to C$53.50

Richelieu Hardware (OTCMKTS:RHUHF) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$48.00 to C$53.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on RHUHF. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Richelieu Hardware to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RHUHF opened at $38.64 on Friday. Richelieu Hardware has a 52 week low of $29.45 and a 52 week high of $38.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.80 and its 200-day moving average is $34.55.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. engages in the import, distribution, and manufacture of specialty hardware and complementary products. Its products include decorative hardware; screws and fasteners; furniture equipment; kitchen and bathroom accessories; sliding system solutions; glass hardware; surfaces, panels, and edgebanding; glues, silicons, and caulking; tools and shop supplies; abrasive and finishing products; and builders’ hardware.

