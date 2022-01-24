Rip Road Capital Partners LP Grows Stock Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Rip Road Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 623,636 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,000 shares during the period. Pinterest accounts for 9.4% of Rip Road Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Rip Road Capital Partners LP owned 0.10% of Pinterest worth $31,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 104.9% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 21,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 11,016 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 179.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 30,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after buying an additional 19,375 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 245.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 65,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,135,000 after buying an additional 46,227 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 104,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,218,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 3rd quarter worth $5,829,000.

PINS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $76.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinterest currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.80.

In other Pinterest news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 61,082 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total transaction of $2,197,119.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 388,340 shares of company stock valued at $15,803,874 in the last three months. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PINS opened at $28.71 on Monday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.25 and a 12-month high of $89.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.09.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Pinterest had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $632.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Pinterest’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

