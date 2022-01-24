River Road Asset Management LLC Acquires 11,455 Shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 864,484 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,455 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ingles Markets were worth $57,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 8.0% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 0.7% in the third quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 43,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 8.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 2.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Ingles Markets in the third quarter valued at $26,000. 67.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ingles Markets alerts:

In other news, CEO James W. Lanning sold 9,936 shares of Ingles Markets stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.48, for a total transaction of $769,841.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Ingles Markets stock opened at $76.03 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.76. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $42.59 and a 1 year high of $92.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.15%.

Ingles Markets Profile

Ingles Markets, Inc engages in the operation of a supermarket chain in Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and Alabama. It offers its products through the following categories: grocery, non-foods, perishables and other. The grocery products comprises of groceries, dairy, and frozen foods. The non-foods products include alcoholic beverages, tobacco, pharmacy, health, and video.

Featured Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingles Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingles Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.