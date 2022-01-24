River Road Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,709,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,443 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC owned approximately 3.42% of Harsco worth $45,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Harsco in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Harsco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harsco during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Harsco by 22.6% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Harsco by 6.1% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Harsco alerts:

HSC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus cut Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price target on Harsco from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

HSC opened at $15.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.15. Harsco Co. has a one year low of $13.29 and a one year high of $23.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 88.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.97.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Harsco had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $544.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Harsco Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Anshooman Aga bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.63 per share, with a total value of $27,260.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Stanton acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.75 per share, with a total value of $68,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

About Harsco

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Harsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.