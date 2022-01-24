River Road Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,537,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 634,932 shares during the period. Progressive comprises 1.5% of River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. River Road Asset Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Progressive worth $138,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barings LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $259,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,726,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $967,325,000 after purchasing an additional 248,302 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,020,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $107.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $84.89 and a 12-month high of $110.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.61.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.81%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PGR. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.33.

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $4,645,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total transaction of $209,168.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,546 shares of company stock worth $6,826,524 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

