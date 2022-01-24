River Road Asset Management LLC Sells 189,424 Shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

River Road Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 19.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 804,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189,424 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.75% of Atkore worth $69,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Atkore during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Atkore during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Atkore by 148.8% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in Atkore by 41.0% during the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atkore during the third quarter worth approximately $116,000. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ATKR. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Atkore from $99.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Atkore from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Atkore from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

In related news, VP Leangela W. Lowe sold 6,300 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $705,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director William Vanarsdale sold 3,353 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $385,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,281 shares of company stock worth $1,160,582 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Atkore stock opened at $97.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.71. Atkore Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.19 and a 52 week high of $118.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 2.42.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.55. Atkore had a return on equity of 92.24% and a net margin of 20.08%. The company had revenue of $923.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Atkore Profile

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

