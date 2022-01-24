River Road Asset Management LLC Sells 339,108 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

River Road Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,841,800 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 339,108 shares during the period. Comcast makes up approximately 2.4% of River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $214,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Comcast by 94.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 34,813,980 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,978,130,000 after purchasing an additional 16,883,869 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Comcast by 12.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 112,683,895 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,425,236,000 after buying an additional 12,066,751 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Comcast by 27.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,835,280 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,986,305,000 after purchasing an additional 7,499,137 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Comcast by 2.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 226,174,387 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $12,895,902,000 after purchasing an additional 6,432,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its stake in Comcast by 60.4% in the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 16,274,833 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $910,251,000 after purchasing an additional 6,130,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CMCSA. Citigroup downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James lowered Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Comcast in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.48.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $50.52 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $46.29 and a 1-year high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

