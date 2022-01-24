Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $15.26

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.26 and last traded at $15.49, with a volume of 1514 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.34.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, October 24th. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.25.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.42. The stock has a market cap of $991.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 17.36, a current ratio of 17.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.19). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Torray LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 37,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 97,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. 97.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.