RPC (RES) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

RPC (NYSE:RES) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 26th. Analysts expect RPC to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. RPC had a negative return on equity of 1.91% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. The business had revenue of $225.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 93.2% on a year-over-year basis.

RES opened at $5.42 on Monday. RPC has a 12 month low of $3.33 and a 12 month high of $7.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.75 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.64.

In other RPC news, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total transaction of $401,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,439,407 shares of company stock worth $6,886,412. 69.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RES. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in RPC by 594.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,926 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of RPC by 493.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 860,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,260,000 after acquiring an additional 715,605 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of RPC by 176.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 75,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 48,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of RPC by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 659,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 98,582 shares in the last quarter. 27.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

