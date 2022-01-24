Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires Shares of 125,873 Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 125,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.46% of Werewolf Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $74,850,000. MPM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $74,716,000. MPM Oncology Impact Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $41,647,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $12,049,000. Finally, DC Funds LP bought a new stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $10,274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock opened at $7.46 on Monday. Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.84 and a twelve month high of $23.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.71 and its 200 day moving average is $15.32.

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.06). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HOWL shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Werewolf Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

In other Werewolf Therapeutics news, COO Reid Leonard sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $40,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Werewolf Therapeutics Company Profile

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. It offers PREDATOR, a platform of protein engineering technology to design and engineer the future of immuno-oncology biotherapeutics for patients.

