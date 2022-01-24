Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 11,970 Shares of Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) by 46.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,543 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,970 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of Meta Financial Group worth $1,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CASH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $297,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Meta Financial Group by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,685 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Meta Financial Group by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 283,490 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $14,353,000 after purchasing an additional 61,839 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Meta Financial Group by 230.1% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,152 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 12,653 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Meta Financial Group by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,333 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,523,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067 shares during the period. 83.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CASH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

In related news, Director Elizabeth G. Hoople sold 7,250 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total transaction of $414,555.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Sonja Anne Theisen sold 1,066 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $66,092.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,316 shares of company stock worth $600,087. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CASH stock opened at $57.39 on Monday. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.16 and a 1 year high of $65.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.85.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.31). Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 16.43%. The business had revenue of $120.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.56%.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services and Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

