Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.25 Million Holdings in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) by 354.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 220,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171,867 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.13% of Himax Technologies worth $2,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in Himax Technologies by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in Himax Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new position in Himax Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Himax Technologies alerts:

Himax Technologies stock opened at $10.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.85. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $17.88.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $420.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.97 million. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 55.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 75.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS.

Himax Technologies Company Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc is a semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. It operates through the Driver Integrated Circuit and Non-Driver Products segments. The company’s products include display drivers, timing controllers, wafer level optics, video and display technology solutions, liquid crystal over silicon silicon, complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensor, and power integrated circuit.

Featured Article: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Himax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Himax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.