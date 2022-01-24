Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 775.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,179 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.08% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals worth $2,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 319.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 61,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 46,947 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $1,151,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 7,093 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 46.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 318,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,763,000 after acquiring an additional 101,416 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 25.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 70,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $21.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -17.65 and a beta of 0.62. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.68 and a 52-week high of $54.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.88.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $131.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.77 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 40.38% and a negative return on equity of 32.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.54) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 2,803 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $53,285.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ACAD shares. Guggenheim cut shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.37.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

