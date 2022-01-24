Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) by 22.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,727 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.07% of Axos Financial worth $2,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Axos Financial by 225.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Axos Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in Axos Financial by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Axos Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Axos Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total transaction of $325,296.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total value of $119,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,038 shares of company stock worth $1,972,998 over the last three months. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AX opened at $53.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.51. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.32 and a 1-year high of $62.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.62.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $173.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.06 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 30.84%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised their price target on Axos Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Axos Financial from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

