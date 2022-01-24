Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.55 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) to post earnings of $2.55 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Ryerson’s earnings. Ryerson reported earnings per share of ($0.17) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1,600%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ryerson will report full year earnings of $7.32 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.95 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ryerson.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $1.50. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Ryerson had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 68.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RYI. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ryerson by 135.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ryerson in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryerson in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Ryerson by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryerson in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RYI traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.15. 17,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,007. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $773.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.63. Ryerson has a 52-week low of $11.55 and a 52-week high of $30.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This is a positive change from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.73%.

About Ryerson

Ryerson Holding Corp. engages in the processing and distribution of industrial metals. It processes and distributes products in stainless steel, aluminum carbon steel and alloy steels and a limited line of nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms. The firm serves end-markets including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment and electrical machinery; and also offers value-added processing and fabrication services such as sawing, slitting, blanking, cutting to length, leveling, flame cutting, laser cutting, edge trimming, edge rolling, roll forming, tube manufacturing, polishing, shearing, forming, stamping, punching, rolling shell plate to radius.

