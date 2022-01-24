SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ) PT Set at €12.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.00 ($13.64) target price on SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SFQ. Berenberg Bank set a €20.90 ($23.75) price objective on shares of SAF-Holland in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €22.00 ($25.00) price objective on shares of SAF-Holland in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Hauck Aufhäuser La… set a €22.00 ($25.00) price objective on shares of SAF-Holland in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €18.00 ($20.45) price objective on shares of SAF-Holland in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €18.15 ($20.63).

SAF-Holland stock opened at €11.10 ($12.61) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €12.33 and a 200-day moving average price of €11.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.82, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.38. SAF-Holland has a fifty-two week low of €10.51 ($11.94) and a fifty-two week high of €14.49 ($16.47). The company has a market capitalization of $503.94 million and a PE ratio of 11.77.

SAF-Holland SE manufactures and supplies chassis-related systems and components for trucks, trailers, semi-trailers, and buses. It offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, coupling systems, kingpins, and landing gears, as well as ball races, braking and EBS systems, lighting systems, disc brakes.

