SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. is a provider of enterprise identity governance solutions. The Company’s products and services include Open Identity Platform, Cloud-based Identity Governance, On-premises Identity Governance, Data Access Governance, Identity Analytics, Healthcare Identity Solutions and Federal Identity Solutions. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. is based in Austin, United States. “

Get SailPoint Technologies alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.46.

SAIL opened at $39.69 on Friday. SailPoint Technologies has a one year low of $39.00 and a one year high of $64.19. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.06 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.70.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $110.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Analysts forecast that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.44, for a total value of $1,161,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Matt Mills sold 6,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $268,057.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,899 shares of company stock valued at $3,433,642 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cutler Group LP increased its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 279.5% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in SailPoint Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 912.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in SailPoint Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SailPoint Technologies (SAIL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SailPoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SailPoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.