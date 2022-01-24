Sakura Bloom (SKB) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $42.00

Sakura Bloom (CURRENCY:SKB) traded down 76.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 24th. Sakura Bloom has a market capitalization of $88,035.01 and approximately $42.00 worth of Sakura Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sakura Bloom coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Sakura Bloom has traded 57.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000012 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000026 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $430.23 or 0.00926570 BTC.

About Sakura Bloom

Sakura Bloom (SKB) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Sakura Bloom’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,582,965,294 coins. Sakura Bloom’s official message board is www.skb-coin.jp/en/news . Sakura Bloom’s official website is www.skb-coin.jp/en . Sakura Bloom’s official Twitter account is @skb_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SkullBuzz is an SHA-256 alternative crypto currency.v The coin is both proof of work and proof of stake. Difficulty retargets every ten blocks on a block time of 60 seconds. The Proof of stake reward is HIPOS at 0.5 SKB. “

Sakura Bloom Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sakura Bloom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sakura Bloom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sakura Bloom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

