Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $8.15

Shares of Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.15 and last traded at $8.26, with a volume of 3920 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.85.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion and a PE ratio of -0.93.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.03.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SANA. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sana Biotechnology by 180.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,098,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,822,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283,779 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Sana Biotechnology by 836.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,976,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,857,000 after buying an additional 1,765,281 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sana Biotechnology by 180.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,541,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,717,000 after buying an additional 991,384 shares during the period. Harvard Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in Sana Biotechnology by 148.2% during the third quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,163,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,204,000 after buying an additional 694,852 shares during the period. Finally, Regents of The University of California purchased a new stake in Sana Biotechnology during the third quarter worth approximately $8,727,000. 56.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA)

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops in vivo and ex vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

