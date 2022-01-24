SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Stock Holdings Lifted by Ativo Capital Management LLC

Ativo Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 1.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,079 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the quarter. SAP accounts for 4.6% of Ativo Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Ativo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $9,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SAP. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in SAP in the third quarter worth $30,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SAP in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the third quarter worth $63,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in SAP by 16.2% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 494 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of SAP by 15.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 521 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 4.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NYSE SAP opened at $132.66 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.92. The company has a market capitalization of $162.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $120.08 and a 12-month high of $151.48.
Several research firms recently issued reports on SAP. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of SAP from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group raised shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of SAP from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.50.
SAP Profile
SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.
