SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Stock Holdings Lifted by Ativo Capital Management LLC

Ativo Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 1.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,079 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the quarter. SAP accounts for 4.6% of Ativo Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Ativo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $9,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SAP. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in SAP in the third quarter worth $30,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SAP in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the third quarter worth $63,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in SAP by 16.2% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 494 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of SAP by 15.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 521 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 4.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SAP opened at $132.66 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.92. The company has a market capitalization of $162.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $120.08 and a 12-month high of $151.48.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.48. SAP had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 18.37%. The company had revenue of $8.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. Equities analysts expect that SAP SE will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SAP. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of SAP from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group raised shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of SAP from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.50.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

