Sargent Investment Group LLC Decreases Holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Sargent Investment Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,223 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,709,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,604,000 after acquiring an additional 366,872 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,034,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,444,000 after acquiring an additional 204,974 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,982,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,082,000 after acquiring an additional 227,148 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,223,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,824,000 after acquiring an additional 466,082 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1,073.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,857,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699,155 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA GLDM opened at $18.24 on Monday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52 week low of $16.68 and a 52 week high of $19.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.86.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.