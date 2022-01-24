Sargent Investment Group LLC Has $1.77 Million Holdings in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)

Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) by 193.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,556 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,401 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Aspen Aerogels were worth $1,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Aspen Aerogels during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the third quarter worth $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 36.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,439 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the third quarter worth $49,000. 83.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ASPN stock opened at $30.62 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.08. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.33 and a 1 year high of $65.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.05 and a beta of 1.53.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.10). Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 28.92% and a negative net margin of 23.80%. The company had revenue of $30.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.87 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Corby C. Whitaker sold 14,735 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $844,315.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kelley Conte sold 20,000 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total transaction of $1,120,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,940 shares of company stock worth $5,746,092 in the last quarter. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ASPN. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. increased their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aspen Aerogels currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.90.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

