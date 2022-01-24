Sargent Investment Group LLC Purchases 2,280 Shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $3,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the second quarter worth $34,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 404.5% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 151.8% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the third quarter worth $39,000.

Get Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund alerts:

RQI stock opened at $15.16 on Monday. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.23 and a twelve month high of $18.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.99 and a 200-day moving average of $16.39.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%.

About Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The firm intends to receive current income through investment in real estate securities and also capital appreciation. It also manages investment strategies such as hedged real estate securities portfolios and private real estate multimanager strategies for investors.

See Also: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.