Sargent Investment Group LLC Sells 10,565 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Sargent Investment Group LLC decreased its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 268,398 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 10,565 shares during the period. Ares Capital makes up 1.3% of Sargent Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $5,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARCC. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Ares Capital by 17.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,325,739 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $87,942,000 after acquiring an additional 644,214 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ares Capital in the third quarter worth about $12,284,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Ares Capital in the second quarter worth about $9,109,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Ares Capital by 22.4% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,040,307 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $41,479,000 after acquiring an additional 373,900 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Ares Capital by 271.6% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 217,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,251,000 after acquiring an additional 158,600 shares during the period. 30.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ares Capital news, CFO Penelope F. Roll sold 25,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $515,067.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ARCC. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $22.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.84.

ARCC stock opened at $20.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Ares Capital Co. has a one year low of $17.15 and a one year high of $22.35. The stock has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.52.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Ares Capital had a net margin of 90.29% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $442.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.90%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.81%.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

