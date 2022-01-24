Sargent Investment Group LLC Sells 270 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Sargent Investment Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,487 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Square accounts for approximately 3.1% of Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $12,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Square by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,760,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,036,683,000 after acquiring an additional 195,530 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Square by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,593,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,260,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914,690 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in Square by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 10,585,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,538,714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307,189 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in Square by 81.7% in the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,715,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,393,383,000 after buying an additional 2,570,126 shares during the period. Finally, Coatue Management LLC lifted its position in Square by 17.5% during the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,559,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,111,528,000 after buying an additional 679,147 shares in the last quarter. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Square in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Square in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $322.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Square from $250.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.50.

Shares of SQ stock opened at $114.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.37, a P/E/G ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 2.30. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.00 and a 1-year high of $289.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.93.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. Square had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 6,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.49, for a total value of $1,703,607.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,937 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.29, for a total value of $1,240,618.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,265 shares of company stock worth $6,979,167 in the last 90 days. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

