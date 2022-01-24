Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.88.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SCFLF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schaeffler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Schaeffler from €9.80 ($11.14) to €9.00 ($10.23) in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Schaeffler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCFLF traded down $1.13 on Monday, hitting $7.42. The company had a trading volume of 454 shares, compared to its average volume of 213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.59. Schaeffler has a 52-week low of $7.35 and a 52-week high of $9.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.09.

Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Schaeffler had a return on equity of 29.09% and a net margin of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter.

Schaeffler Company Profile

Schaeffler AG operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the supply of products and solutions for the automotive and industrial sectors. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Automotive Aftermarket and Industrial segments. The Automotive OEM segment organizes its business in the Engine Systems, Transmission Systems, E-Mobility, and Chassis Systems business divisions.

