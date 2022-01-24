Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Price Target Raised to $43.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) had its target price raised by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.35% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday. Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price target for the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Oddo Securities initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of NYSE:SLB traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.73. 395,843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,213,037. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $50.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.61. Schlumberger has a 1 year low of $21.23 and a 1 year high of $38.53.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Schlumberger will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $399,950.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 422.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 397,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,709,000 after acquiring an additional 321,064 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 116,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after acquiring an additional 35,481 shares in the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 182,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,397,000 after acquiring an additional 16,155 shares in the last quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC now owns 395,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,644,000 after purchasing an additional 145,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Drexel Morgan & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 338,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

