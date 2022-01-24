Scotia Capital Inc. Boosts Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $3,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Yum China by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 264,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,381,000 after purchasing an additional 8,759 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Yum China by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 175,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,634,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Yum China by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 65,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Yum China by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CCLA Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Yum China by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,102,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,163,000 after buying an additional 13,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Yum China stock opened at $45.67 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.48. The firm has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.78. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.42 and a 12-month high of $69.67.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.17%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.10.

In related news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 1,480 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total transaction of $81,385.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

