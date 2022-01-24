Scotia Capital Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Scotia Capital Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,537 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 80.7% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 14,288 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 74.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $286.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.57.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $225.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $151.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $249.58 and its 200 day moving average is $222.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.84 and a 52-week high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 25,100.30%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.80%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

