Scotia Capital Inc. Grows Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $2,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,523,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,856,000 after purchasing an additional 204,547 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,961,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,728,000 after purchasing an additional 461,000 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,422,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,198,000 after purchasing an additional 665,713 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,433,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,606,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,528,000 after buying an additional 161,202 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock opened at $62.73 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.70 and a 52-week high of $85.98. The company has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.12.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.20.

Darling Ingredients Profile

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

