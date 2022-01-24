Scotia Capital Inc. Makes New $3.98 Million Investment in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 156,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,977,000. Scotia Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.53% of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLTR. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its position in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 281,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,140,000 after buying an additional 34,889 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 120.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 6,059 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the second quarter valued at $327,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 108,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,169,000.

Shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF stock opened at $25.30 on Monday. VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a twelve month low of $25.25 and a twelve month high of $25.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.34.

