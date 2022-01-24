Scotia Capital Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Scotia Capital Inc. lessened its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 19.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,154 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,392 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $3,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter worth about $824,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in TE Connectivity by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,248 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in TE Connectivity by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 8,687 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter worth about $489,000. Finally, Glenview Trust Co purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 8,737 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total transaction of $1,340,780.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 24,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.06, for a total value of $3,840,699.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,734 shares of company stock worth $6,567,071 over the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TE Connectivity stock opened at $150.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $159.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.56. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $116.87 and a one year high of $166.44.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 15.15%. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TEL shares. Evercore ISI raised TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research raised TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.13.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

