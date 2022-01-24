Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 11,875 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Scotia Capital Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 44.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,875 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $3,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Dollar General during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Dollar General during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Dollar General during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in Dollar General by 100.0% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RE Advisers Corp lifted its position in Dollar General by 53.5% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

DG stock opened at $210.18 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $224.90 and a 200 day moving average of $223.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $173.50 and a 52 week high of $240.14.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.50 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 38.74%. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.45%.

Dollar General declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DG. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $228.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dollar General has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.90.

In other Dollar General news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 337,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $74,567,652.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total transaction of $194,769.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 367,744 shares of company stock valued at $81,330,122 over the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Featured Story: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.