Scotia Capital Inc. Takes $3.94 Million Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 53,424 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,943,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Formula Growth Ltd. boosted its position in Hologic by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 100,693 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,718,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Hologic by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,484,955 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,605,000 after buying an additional 53,021 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Hologic by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 676,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,902,000 after buying an additional 326,308 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Hologic by 78,841.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 30,748 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in Hologic by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 289,794 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,390,000 after purchasing an additional 47,360 shares in the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hologic alerts:

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 2,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $194,780.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on HOLX shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.36.

Shares of HOLX opened at $70.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.39. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.10 and a fifty-two week high of $85.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.99 and its 200 day moving average is $74.11.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.60. Hologic had a net margin of 33.22% and a return on equity of 57.61%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.