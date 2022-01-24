Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $405.37 Million

Equities analysts predict that Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) will announce sales of $405.37 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Seagen’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $435.42 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $381.20 million. Seagen posted sales of $601.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 32.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seagen will report full-year sales of $1.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.58 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $2.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Seagen.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($1.05). The company had revenue of $424.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.83 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 9.88% and a negative net margin of 19.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.50 EPS.

SGEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Seagen from $196.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Seagen from $181.00 to $178.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $201.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Seagen from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Seagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.25.

In other Seagen news, Director David W. Gryska sold 4,500 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $608,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 17,044 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.73, for a total value of $2,466,778.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 494,679 shares of company stock worth $80,663,341 over the last three months. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagen by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagen by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Seagen by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Seagen by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Seagen by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 24,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Seagen stock opened at $127.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a PE ratio of -68.95 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $154.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.52. Seagen has a 52 week low of $127.37 and a 52 week high of $199.00.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

