Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Ovintiv in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.13. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s FY2022 earnings at $10.77 EPS.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a positive return on equity of 29.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.14.

Ovintiv stock opened at $36.69 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.42. The company has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.16 and a beta of 3.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Ovintiv has a fifty-two week low of $15.51 and a fifty-two week high of $41.33.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Ovintiv by 0.7% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 71,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Ovintiv by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 20,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in Ovintiv by 7.8% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ovintiv by 2.1% in the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 36,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 9,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is currently -24.67%.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

